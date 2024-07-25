Wayne Brady ‘proud’ to become father again at 51

Wayne Brady welcomed 6-month-old so Val with his former girlfriend before celebrating his 52nd birthday

Wayne Brady let the cat out of the bag, revealing he has become a father again in his 50s.

Entertainment Weekly published on Wednesday, July 24 that the 52-year-old comedian revealed the news on one of the episodes of his new Freeform reality series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

Brady, who welcomed his six-month-old son Val with ex-Tina, shared that he was initially stunned by the news. However, he gradually came to terms with the reality.

"Was I happy? No, because I was in shock," he told the publication.

"I think that my biggest thing was a feeling I did something wrong …" he told PEOPLE in a different statement, "Val is wrong. [Val's mother] Tina's wrong. I did something wrong."

Gradually, after comprehending the situation, Brady had a change of heart and wholeheartedly accepted the newly born baby.

He wanted the little bundle of joy to feel loved and valued like his 21-year-old daughter Maile Brady, whom he shares with ex-wife and best friend Mandie Taketa, felt growing up.

"I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, ‘Oh, my dad didn't want me,’ or he was ashamed of me," he explained.

"I’m a proud father," he said to Entertainment Weekly, adding of Val, "I want him to know that there's no shame attached to him."

Brady is supported by his closely knit blended family, which includes Taketa, 48, their actress daughter Maile, Taketa’s new partner and Brady's former backup dancer Jason Fordham, and Taketa and Fordham’s young son Sunny.