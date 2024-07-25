Billy Ray Cyrus addresses leaked Firerose audio: ‘See you in court’

The country star’s attorneys warned that Cyrus has ‘much more’ evidence against Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is doubling down on his distasteful remarks towards his ex-wife Firerose.

After leaked audio and text messages of him calling Firerose a “skank” and “wh*re” surfaced, the country star, 62, addressed the controversy head-on via his Instagram Stories on July 24, going more in depth about his frustrations.

“Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end,” Cyrus wrote.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker explained that over time, he began to sense something was wrong, even before discovering Firerose’s true identity and past. “That was before I knew she was David Hodges’ ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents’ last name,” he revealed.

Accompanying a photo of a rose encircled by flames, Cyrus detailed further betrayals, including her arrest for felony residential burglary. “I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie,” he wrote. “She was trying to take over my career, my life, and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

He concluded with a stern message: “See you in court.”

Additionally, Cyrus’ attorneys, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley, gave a statement to Page Six, claiming the recording was made without his knowledge as a “last-ditch effort to squeeze money” from him before their court-ordered mediation.

The lawyers further criticised Firerose for allegedly trying to manipulate public opinion. “Ms. Hodges is attempting to litigate her case in the press for her own personal gain,” they stated, adding that she had promised to harm Cyrus’ career if he sought a divorce.

They warned that Cyrus “has much more material to present to the Court to demonstrate the lies that she made public throughout these proceedings.”