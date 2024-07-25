Zoë Kravitz fetches Channing Tatum to see ‘Oh, Mary’ second time

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum on Broadway show

Zoë Kravitz seems to have loved the Broadway Show Oh, Mary, and wanted her beau Channing Tatum to see it with her for a second time.



Page Six reports via sources that they spotted Kravitz in the audience over the weekend.

The outlet reports that the actress was so taken by the absurdist comic romp about Abraham Lincoln's wife that, only a few days later, she took her fiancé, Channing Tatum, to watch the show with her.

The actress from Big Little Lies and the actor of Magic Mike, according to a source, were out on a date night.

They also went backstage to snap some pictures and say hello to the cast, which was led by Cole Escola.

The show, which is a reimagination of Mary Lincoln as an alcoholic failed cabaret star and has been bagging positive feedback, was attended by Amy Sedaris, Patti LuPone, Matthew Broderick and Molly Ringwald.

“The Great White Way has not witnessed a comedy this funny, or a comedic star turn this dazzling, in at least a decade,” The New York Post’s Broadway critic Johnny Olenski reviewed.