Glen Powell admits he’s not chasing love at this point in life

Glen Powell reflects on love life as a famous celebrity

Glen Powell has recently admitted he doesn’t have much time for romance at this point in his life.



In a new interview with CBS Mornings, Glen told Gayle King, “I realised this is a time where life is moving so fast that I don't even know if I could bring someone into it, even in a healthy way. Even if I tried.”

“I'm not chasing love,” continued the 35-year-old.

Glen said, “If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that's something I really want, you know.”

While discussing about finding love, the Anyone But You actor mentioned, “It's a lot. I've realised there's new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job that I didn't even understand.”

“So, to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, make them feel seen, to make them feel loved when a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone's self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff,” he explained.

Glen pointed out, “I'm not willing to have someone sign up for that. If they're not ready for it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hit Man actor also expressed his wish to start a family one day.

“It's like, even just being with my niece and nephew, I really want kids. I really want that phase of life. It's not far away,” he stated.

Glen also thanked his family for joining him on his “amazing journey” in Hollywood.

“You don't ever know how far this journey's going to take you, but I knew that they were going to be with me, win or lose. And that's been amazing because, right now, we're getting to win,” added the Twisters actor.

Meanwhile, a source spilled to Star, “The biggest red flag is this mission Glen is on to become the biggest movie star in the world.”

“A family and home are things he thinks about wistfully. He doesn’t want to be a single guy,” noted an insider.