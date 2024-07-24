Prince Harry makes bombshell claims about King Charles, William in new interview

Prince Harry makes new bombshell claims about relationship with King Charles , Prince William

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence on his strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William, issuing a rallying call to the royals.



The Duke of Sussex will feature in an ITV documentary titled Tabloids on Trial which will air on Thursday evening.

In a preview clip from ITV documentary titled "Tabloids on Trial", which will air on Thursday evening, King Charles younger son Harry opens up about his "destroyed" relationship with the royal family.

Journalist Becca Barry asked Harry: "To what extent do you think your determination to fight the tabloids destroyed your relationship with your family?"



Harry responded as saying: "It is a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press. I have made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done."



At one point, the Duke of Sussex appeared extending an olive branch to the royals as he said: "It would be nice if we did it as a family, I believe from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role these are the things we should be doing for the greater good.

"I am doing this for my reasons."



Barry then asked: "What do you think of their decision not to fight in the way you have?"



Harry went on saying in reply: "I think that everything that has played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is."

He even claimed: "For me the mission continues."

The Duke then admitted: "I think as you say, it has caused part of a rift."

Meghan Markle' husband also discussed the High Court case against the tabloids, claiming: "To go in there and come out and have the judge rule in our favour was obviously huge. To be able to achieve that in a trial is a monumental victory."

Mirror Group Newspapers, which is one of the tabloids that Harry has previously taken action against, said in response to the documentary: "We welcomed the judgment in December 2023 that gave the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago. Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid compensation."

