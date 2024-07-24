Jennifer Garner reveals surprising new venture in recent career update

Jennifer Garner reveals plans to start bird 'modelling agency'

Jennifer Garner revealed her plans to start a bird “modeling agency” in a playful post on social media.



The 52-year-old actress, who is currently spending some of her time birdwatching, revealed her future plans in the Instagram Reel.

She said in the clip, “I just became a birder and it turns out that my yard has the prettiest birds in all of California. So I have a little modeling agency for dark-eyed junco and oak titmouse and California toowhee or toewhee.”

The Daredevil actress continued before switching the camera to various birds appearing in the background, “Yeah, I don’t know what to tell you they’re gorgeous. Drop dead.”

Meanwhile, the bird watcher wrote in the caption, “Contact me for your bird modeling needs.”

Her friends added heartwarming comments under the post that featured upbeat music.

The Office actress Angela Kinsey wrote in the comments section, "Yaasssss!!!! Welcome to the bird lady club! Hit me up for all the hummingbird accounts.”

While comedian and Summer House alum Hannah Berner chimed in, adding, "Ok that last one served tho with the head tilt."

This announcement came after Garner revealed on Saturday, July 20, that she gave her cat Moose a tour of unknown areas, including the fridge and microwave.