John Mayall, English Blues trailblazer, dies at 90

John Mayall breathes his last on Monday, July 22

John Mayall, the rock musician regarded as the pioneer of English blues, passed away at the age of 90.

According to Deadline, the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died in California on Monday, July 22.

"It is with a heavy heart that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family," his family wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, July 23.

Other than citing health issues, they did not disclose any specific health diagnosis that led to the demise of Mayall, the founder of the Blues Breakers rock band.

"Health issues that forces John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors," the family added in the lengthy social media post shared via Mayall’s official account.



The two-time Grammy-nominated singer and musician formed the Blues Breakers in the 1960s, helping several British music legends, including Eric Clapton and Mike Taylor.

Mayall is survived by his six children, Gaz, Jason, Red, Ben, Zak and Samson, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

According to the post, he is also surrounded with love by his previous wives, Pamela and Maggie, his devoted secretary, Jane, and his close friends.