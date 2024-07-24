Prince William drops new bombshell announcement

Prince William made a surprising call to step down from a position that he has held for almost 20 years.

The Prince of Wales, who was first appointed President of the FA in 2005, has now resigned from the role. Although, William will become Patron of the Football Association in a more scaled-back role.

This is done in a bid to focus on his other responsibilities as his cancer-stricken father, King Charles continues with his treatment.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace also confirmed that William will also be becoming the Patron of the Welsh Guards Charity, the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association and President of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.

The news comes after Prince William watched, alongside eldest son, Prince George, the England final in Germany and suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain.

Following the major loss, England’s manager Gareth Southgate stepped down from his role and William issued a statement for his departure.

“Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan,” he continued.

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W.”