Christina Sandera: Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend's cause of death revealed

Christina Sandera’s cause of death revealed

Clint Eastwood’s longtime love interest and partner, Christina Sandera’s cause of death has been revealed.



According to a statement shared with The Post by a representative from California’s Monterey County Health Department on Tuesday, Sandera, who died last Thursday at the age of 61, had a heart attack.

In the death certificate, the immediate cause of her death was listed to be cardiac arrhythmia, which refers to the occurrence of an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat.

Additionally, Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was also listed as a condition that led to Sandera’s death.

Sandera was referred to as a philanthropist in the death certificate.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood, 94, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter after her death.

The actor-director’s representative told the outlet at the time that no further details about Sandera’s passing would be unveiled.

The couple, which mostly kept their relationship discrete and made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Academy Awards, were together since 2014.

Sandera worked as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif at that time.