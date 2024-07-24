Pregnant Hailey Bieber not ‘close’ with family now, ‘I’m very independent’

Hailey Bieber on family, pregnancy and family

Hailey Bieber seems to have developed a distance from her family.



“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Hailey shared with W magazine in an interview that came out on July 23.

“I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

The Rhode Beauty founder and the younger daughter of the famous Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, reflected on the perks of coming from a known family, but shared that her main focus is on her life with her husband Justin Bieber.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” Hailey shared, mimicking all that’s been on the internet. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart.’ ‘They hate each other.’ ‘They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Hailey also shared what she felt about being pregnant.

“In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey explained. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”