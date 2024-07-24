Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman spark dating speculation with posing photo

Gigi Hadid shines at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere.

The recent world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City drew attention not just for its star-studded cast, but also for the unexpected appearances of Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

While neither actress is officially listed in the film's credits, Lively's presence has reignited speculation that she could be portraying Lady Deadpool, a role she's been linked to in rumors.

Hadid's surprise attendance has similarly fueled speculation about her potential involvement in the film.



Both women were photographed alongside stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds at the event, sparking further discussions among fans on social media platform X.

Many debated the reasons behind their attendance and pondered the possibility of their casting as Lady Deadpool.

Some fans even mistook friendly interactions between Hadid and Jackman as evidence of a romantic connection, despite Reynolds and Lively being visibly affectionate during the photo sessions.

However, reports indicate that any rumors linking Hadid romantically to Jackman are unfounded.

The supermodel is reportedly in a relationship with Maestro star Bradley Cooper, as reported by Elle.

Meanwhile, Lively and Hadid have shared a close friendship since 2016, according to E! News, with their bond evidently strengthened by their coordinated red and yellow attire at the premiere.