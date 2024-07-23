'Hunted' star Harry Savage breathes his last at 26

Hunted star Harry Savage dies at 26

Channel 4 Hunted star Harry Savage died at the age of 26 at his home in Southwest London.

According to The Sun, Savage, who starred in Hunted back in 2019, was found dead at his home in Putney on Friday, July 19.

Detectives are looking for clues leading to his ‘unexpected death.’

In addition, a man in his 30s' was also arrested at the time of Savage’s death as per reports.

His death brought about a wave of honorary mentions on multiple social media giants.

A friend of the late star posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I will miss you forever Harry Savage. You were and always will be everything. I’m not sure how to navigate life without you but you’d just tell me to get the f*** on with it. I love you x”

While a fan chimed in, adding, “I worked with Harry very briefly at WeWork and he was always such a great person to be around! Very sad to hear the news. Thoughts are with you and Harry’s friends and family.”

For the unversed, Savage appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside his older brother Frank.