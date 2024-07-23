Meghan Markle invites trouble with comments

Meghan Markle ignites feud with her comments about an interview

Meghan Markle has ignited response from a journalist with her comments about an interview.

The Duchess of Sussex sparked reactions as she lashed out at he way the interview was conducted in her Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan".



The former Suits star's claim that an interview with Mishal Husain was an "orchestrated reality show" has been disputed by the BBC presenter.



Husain interviewed the Sussexes regarding their engagement in November 2017. The California-based couple branded the experience an "orchestrated reality show" and, according to a royal source, felt that Husain "wasn't empathetic enough, wasn't warm enough' to conduct the interview".

The source adds that the mother-of-two would have preferred the interview to be with US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey, with whom she sat in 2021.

Husain has responded to the Duchess of Sussex's criticism in the August issue of Saga magazine, saying: "They seemed to have thought through what their new lives would be like and what marriage would mean for her life in particular."

She added: "There was nothing that pointed to what would happen. It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life."

Harry and Meghan moved to the US via a short spell in Canada and have been based in Montecito since they said goodbye to the royal jobs in 2020. Meghan has not travelled to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.