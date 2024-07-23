Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' gets Gigi Hadid's glowing endorsement

Gigi Hadid gives a genuine endorsement of Blake Lively's upcoming film, It Ends With Us, after Lively jokingly said it's her duty to promote the movie.



Hadid insisted on sharing her authentic review, praising the film's worthiness of a theatrical watch when it will release in August.

"So, the movie comes out in three weeks and it's actually so good," Blake exclusively told E! News at husband Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on July 22.

"I say ‘it's actually’ because we're always like, ‘Yeah, our movie so good! Go see it.’ You’re, like, paid to do that."

At that point, Gigi joked that she is not obligated by contract to misrepresent the quality of the romantic film while posing on the red carpet at the Marvel event with Ryan and his costar Hugh Jackman.

"It is actually so good," Gigi told the outlet. "I’m not paid to say it. It's great."

Lively, who share four kids with her husband Ryan, jokingly downplayed her promotional efforts for her upcoming film It Ends With Us, saying "They don't actually pay you to promote the movie."

"They pay you to be in the movie," she clarified. "You always kind of have to say it's great, or you're an a--hole."

Gigi and Blake wore coordinating outfits to the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere to show their support.

The movie will hit the theatres on July 26.