Check Blake Lively’s witty response to Ryan Reynolds divorce rumours

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds over 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Blake Lively seemed to have fun while shutting down divorce rumours with her husband Ryan Reynolds, amid the promotion of the actor’s forthcoming, highly anticipated movie Deadpool & Wolverine.



One fan commented on Blake's July 22 Instagram post, “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumours going around that you two got divorced and I didn't believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

The actress, who gushed about Ryan's upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine in the post, had a witty reply ready for the fan’s speculations.

The 36-year-old, who is a mother to children James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child that she welcomed in 2023 with Ryan, simply replied with a crying laughing emoji and wrote, “haha they wish.”

Quite the contrary to the user’s request for the couple “to post more of each other,” the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star has in fact been posting a lot about the Free Guy star, considering that both are on their respective press tours for It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverine.