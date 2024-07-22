Police arrest PTI's Hasan for operating 'anti-Pakistan digital media cell'

An official of the Islamabad Police is escorting PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in Islamabad on July 22, 2024. — Geo News

Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's spokesperson Raoof Hasan on Monday for operating a social media cell allegedly involved in running anti-state propaganda.

After the political party claimed that the PTI information secretary and Chairman Gohar Khan both had been arrested from its Central Secretariat, police stated that they only arrested Hasan during a raid conducted on the basis of evidence.

"The PTI digital media centre had become a centre of international disinformation, from where anti-Pakistan propaganda is run throughout the world," said police.

Police said those directly involved in the anti-national propaganda were arrested and all the evidence from the PTI’s digital media cell was taken into custody.

Retweeting a post claiming of the PTI leaders' arrest, the party, in a statement on X, said: "It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!”



The PTI said police took computer and some other goods into custody as well from the party secretariat.

A footage shared by the party on X shows numerous police vehicles and some police officials outside its secretariat.



Police sources also denied the report of arrest of four women as well as confiscation of laptop and documents from the office.

Condemning the raid at the former ruling party’s central secretariat, PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman claimed the arrest was made on instructions of the "Form-47 government".

“We’ve been informed that they’ve locked staff in a room & waiting for prison van to arrive & have taken computers & important documents,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the PTI held a demonstration in Lahore, demanding the authorities to release its leaders and workers. PTI lawyers wing and other supporters participated in the protest, led by Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhacher, in droves.