Wendy Williams' loved ones barred from contacting her

Wendy Williams' family members claim they've been barred from contacting the ailing TV host due to legal issues surrounding her guardianship.



Williams, who turned 60 recently, has been under guardianship since May 2022, when her bank raised concerns about potential elder abuse.

Her relatives allege they were left in the dark about the guardianship and were not considered as potential caregivers.

As a result, they've been unable to reach out to Williams, who's struggling with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Despite being unable to contact her, the family of Williams are "rooting for her".

Talking to People magazine, a source said: "Wendy Williams's family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact."

They added: "But they are all rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday."

Earlier this year, Wendy's sister, Wanda Finnie claimed she wasn't informed about Wendy's diagnosis after she was admitted to a facility to help with cognitive issues.

She continued by saying that since Wendy had visited them in Florida in 2021, the family had not been made aware of her condition. Following her health diagnoses earlier this year, Williams' team sent a statement on her behalf.

The icon said: "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

"Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."