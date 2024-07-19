Tom Sandoval withdraws lawsuit against ex Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval alleged Ariana Madix of distributing his personal data to third parties without his consent

Tom Sandoval has retracted the lawsuit he filed against his former partner, Ariana Madix.



According to People, the Vanderpump Rules star initially accused Madix, 39, of invading his privacy in a case he filed on Wednesday, July 17.

However, just a day after the court filing, Sandoval, 42, took to Instagram to issue a statement, announcing that he had dropped the case and removed attorney Matt Geragos from his legal team.

"He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it," Sandoval wrote in the caption less post regarding his legal advisor.

"Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team," the Bravo star added before confirming, "In no way am I suing Ariana."

"The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana," he continued.

"Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives," Sandoval concluded.

In the lawsuit, Sandoval claimed that on March 1, 2023, his then-girlfriend scrolled through his phone without his "permission" and reviewed "images, information, data, videos and/or communications," which included "FaceTime videos" between him and Raquel Leviss, with whom he was having an affair.

The complaint further stated that Madix "made copies of the data and distributed the data to Leviss and third parties without [his] authorization or permission." Sandoval was seeking "punitive damages" for Madix's alleged actions.