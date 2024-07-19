Kyle Richards shares sobriety milestone: '2 years without alcohol'

Kyle Richards is celebrating a major milestone - two years of sobriety!



In an Instagram post, Richards reflected on her journey, writing: "This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol-free (July 15th). I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star proudly added: "I'm proud of the fact that I've had the willpower to stay on this path." The post featured a mirror selfie showcasing her toned physique.

Wearing a black two-piece training set, she stood in front of dumbbells and other gym equipment and flexed her bicep.

“I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle.’ I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others,” she explained.

Richards talked about how she used to be a "people pleaser" and how little "encouragement" she had as a child.

The reality star continued to think back on her crazy partying days, saying, "I may still drop a split here and there," before changing to a more sombre song.

“My mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting,” her lengthy caption continued.

“It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking,” she wrote.