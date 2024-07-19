Jamie Bell, Kate Mara exhibit excitement over ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara on 'Fantastic Four' reboot

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara revealed that they are looking forward to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming reboot of their film Fantastic Four.



“We’re excited,” Mara, who portrayed the character of Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman in the 2015 Fox adaptation of the comic book movie with Bell playing Ben Grimm aka The Thing, told Variety on Tuesday. “It’s a great cast.”

The new movie, which is the first in the franchise to be made under Marvel’s right, stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka Thing.

It also stars Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Julia Garner in the cast.

Bell even joked at the forthcoming movie being called a reboot of their movie.

“It doesn’t feel like a reboot to me because to reboot something it had to have been something. Unfortunately, our film doesn’t exist in any particular canon,” she said.

But then he changes the direction of his statement, “It does exist in one particular canon, which is the not very good canon.”