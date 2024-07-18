Britney Spears speaks in favour of Kate Beckinsale against online trolls

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale against cruel trolls

Britney Spears has recently spoken in favour of Kate Beckinsale against online trolls.

Taking to Instagram on July 17, the singer-songwriter wrote, “I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London!!! I realised how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age-appropriate content.”

“She’s in her 50s and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old,” wrote the 42-year-old in a lengthy note.

The singer and actress revealed she could relate to Kate amid criticism as she is “not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I am as old as I am”.

Britney mentioned she actually “taught dance class last week to a couple of teenagers”.

“I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially,” she continued.

Britney pointed out, “But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow!!!”

“What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content???” she stated.



Britney asked, “Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see?”

“Let them see how my students are nourishing and living THEIR LIVES!!!???” she noted.

The singer pointed out, “It’s good for the soul yet frankly it’s not condescending AT ALL it’s BEING… a Smart ass and damn those are usually pretty attractive!!!”

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner confessed that the world can be “incredibly cruel” and people have to be “extremely careful” over who they decide to include in their “circle and hearts”.