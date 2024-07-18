Stormzy opens up about 'painful' split from Maya Jama

Stormzy and Maya Jama confirm split after rekindling romance last year.

Stormzy has revisited his feelings about his split from Maya Jama as the couple officially announce their breakup once again.

In a resurfaced interview, the rapper reflected on the pain of their separation and admitted to making mistakes during their four-year relationship.

He expressed the deep impact of losing someone he loved, acknowledging it as one of the greatest losses a man can experience aside from death.

Stormzy alluded to errors he made in the relationship, lamenting that he did not fully appreciate and care for Maya as he should have.

The pair first parted ways in 2019 amid rumors of infidelity, which he later addressed in his song Lessons, confessing to wrongdoing.

Despite a reconciliation last summer following a four-year hiatus, they recently took to social media to announce their final decision to end their relationship.

The couple initially met in their early twenties, with Stormzy pursuing a career in music and Maya establishing herself as a TV presenter.

Their relationship has been marked by ups and downs, culminating in this recent breakup announcement.