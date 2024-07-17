Prince Harry's Spare sparks new controversy 18 months after release

This situation arises just days after the Duke of Sussex accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service

Prince Harry has faced mockery following the release of his autobiography Spare, as he is reportedly being kept at "arm's length" by the Royal Family.

More than 18 months after the hardback edition was launched, there is still no sign of a paperback version.

Commentators have raised questions about the delay, with one humorously suggesting that Prince Harry has nothing new to share.

This situation arises just days after the Duke of Sussex accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service, despite a petition against it gathering tens of thousands of signatures.

Writing in the Scottish Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle remarked: "Eighteen months after publication of Prince Harry's Spare and still no sign of the paperback version."

Hardcastle continued: "Publishers are usually swift to get one on the market, especially if they can market it as containing 'sensational' new material. But it seems Harry has no new spare excitement to impart."

He added: "His family has kept him at arm's length, aware that anything they say could be taken down and used in evidence against them."

Prince Harry made some controversial allegations about his elder brother Prince William in his autobiography, Spare. Subsequent to these revelations, the media has been rife with conjecture concerning the potential reconciliation between the Royal siblings.

Rumour has it that both Prince William, next in line for the monarchy, and the reigning monarch himself.

In an interview with OK!, Jennie Bond, former BBC correspondent specialising in Royal affairs, described William as a headstrong character, stating: "William has always been a strong character. I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute."

She further stated: "He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision. Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it's true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including Andrew and Harry."







