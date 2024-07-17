King Charles loses composure seeing Queen Camilla in trouble

King Charles III apparently lost his control seeing Queen Camilla in trouble during his latest outing, asking his wife to 'move her arm' before erupting at royal aide.



King Charles III was spotted snapping at Queen Camilla as she struggled to put on her trench coat while battling wind and rain during the latest outing.

Camilla - who turned 77 on Wednesday (July 17) - struggled to get her arm through her coat, leading the King to attempt to help his wife. The 75-year-old monarch looked visibly frustrated before the aide helped Her Majesty slip her arm through the coat.

King Charles, according to a lip reader, told an aide to "come and help her" as the Queen was battling the difficult weather. He also told Camilla to "move your arm through the back."

The incident took place while they were watching a military parade in St Helier at the time the interaction took place. It comes after Camilla was whisked away from her engagements after a security scare.