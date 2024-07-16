Peter Andre reflects on parenthood changes after fifth child's arrival

Peter Andre embraces family time and reflects on parenting adjustments.

Peter Andre has opened up about his adjusted parenting methods following the birth of his fifth child, Arabella, and discussed his commitment to avoiding past mistakes with his eldest children.

Andre and his wife Emily are parents to Amelia, Theo, and infant Arabella. He shares Junior, 19, and Princess, 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price, from whom he was divorced in 2009.

In a recent interview with Heat Magazine, Andre candidly shared insights into Emily's strict parenting guidelines and how they have influenced his approach.

He acknowledged regrets about missing out on certain moments with his older children and expressed a determination to prioritize quality time with Arabella from her earliest days.

"I've always bonded with all my children, but with Arabella, I made sure I had some quality time with her from the day she was born," Andre explained, underscoring his commitment to forging a strong connection with his youngest child.

His reflections on past experiences highlight a desire to learn and grow as a parent, striving to create meaningful bonds with each of his children amidst their diverse ages and stages of life.

Reflecting on Emily's parenting approach, which includes banning phones during meal times to foster family bonding, Andre praised the decision as beneficial for their collective connection.

"It's a real bonding opportunity for us. Emily is quite strict about it, but she's right - we were both brought up this way," Andre explained, acknowledging the positive impact of their structured family time.

He also discussed Arabella's arrival, hinting it might be their last addition to the family while leaving room for possibilities in the future.