Kate Middleton's kids Charlotte, Louis caught in anti-royal firestorm

Prince William and Kate Middleton' children have been dragged into new controversy by anti-monarchy group.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts shared an adorable picture of the two young royals, showing them watching England vs Spain Euro final 2024 at home.

The picture, that made headlines, was captioned: "England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C".

The Princess of Wales took the photograph - showing Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, in England tops with their names and ages on the back of the shirts - after attending Wimbledon with Charlotte earlier in the day.



A British broadcaster reported on the picture and positioned the story in a prominent place on their website homepage. However, Republic took issues with the importance given to the story and expressed anger over the coverage in a social media post.

Reacting to the coverage of the photo by the British mainstream media, anti-monarchy group Republic hit out at the broadcaster's coverage of the young royals.



The anti-monarchy group wrote: "Jesus, @BBCNews - is this really a front-page, breaking news story? Kids watching football? #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy".

Republic also slammed future King William's decision of travelling to Germany for attending the Euro 2024 final, saying: "William will put down his trip to the Euros Final as a 'work engagement'. Nonsense. Why should he be paid for watching it last night? We weren't."

On the other hand, royal fans hit out at the pressure group following the post, with one writing: "If he [William] did not attend you would complain he is the future king of the country and did not attend to support the country he will be king of in the future. We know how your type works. He does not win no matter what he does."

William, who is the President of the Football Association, attended three England matches at Euro 2024 including the final. Sunday's final was the first match at the tournament where William's eldest son Prince George was also present.

