Millie Bobby Brown attracts pregnancy rumours with social media post

Millie Bobby Brown, a 20-year-old actress, has sparked pregnancy rumours after posting photos on social media.



The Damsel actress shared two pictures of herself posing in front of a mirror with the caption: "Mirror mirror".

Social media users quickly speculated that she might be pregnant, pointing out her alleged baby bump.

Fans asserted that Brown appears pregnant in the comment area, with one adding, "Thought she was pregnant ngl."

Others, on the other hand, said that she has simply put on some weight and that having a pooch belly is natural.

"Celebrity with little tummy.... ppl be like they're pregnant," a user commented.

Another annoyed user wrote: "Why do people think she’s pregnant."

The actress recently tied the knot with Jon Bon Jovi’s son in a private ceremony in May. The wedding was attended by close family members from both sides.

This is not the first time the Stranger Things star has invited pregnancy rumours. Brown ignited pregnancy rumours in March when her neighbours saw her purchasing diapers.

The lamb she bottle-raised indoors, Norman, was the recipient of the diapers, as she clarified on The Jonathan Ross Show.

They also talked about the actress's being engaged and whether Jon Bon Jovi would perform for them at their wedding.

"He could sing anything he wanted!" Brown enthused. "All of his songs are love songs, I love them."

To rub off such speculations, Brown showed off her amazing physique while getting "pool ready" in a purple bikini. The actress additionally showcased items from Florence by Mills, her own fashion label.