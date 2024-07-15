Johnny Depp's dating 28 year old Russian model Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp seems to have found smooth sailing once again.



Following a tumultuous period marred by legal battles and public scrutiny, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has reportedly found companionship in the arms of a much younger partner.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that Depp is now romantically linked with Yulia Vlasova, a 28-year-old Russian beauty who also happens to be a skilled beautician and model.

Their story began to unfold in 2021, when they first crossed paths at the prestigious 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival held in Prague.

Sources close to Depp have disclosed that their relationship, while described as 'casual', has been steadily evolving over the past two years.

They have been spotted together sporadically, with their most recent public appearance captured just last Thursday at London Heliport. Photographs depict the couple in intimate moments and closeness.

The event, hosted by the late musician Jeff Beck in July 2022, saw the pair posing together, with Depp even planting a cheeky kiss on Vlasova's cheek, as captured in photos that have since circulated online.



While Vlasova has remained coy about the exact nature of their relationship, her Instagram activity has hinted at a budding romance.

In response to a follower's question about her favorite actor earlier this year, she shared a photo showing their hands resting on each other's legs, with a heartfelt tribute to Depp's talent and inspiration.



