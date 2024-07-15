Idris and Sabrina Elba's romance at London's Chiltern Firehouse

Idris and Sabrina Elba's date night out at Chiltern Firehouse.

Idris and Sabrina Elba were seen enjoying a romantic evening together at Chiltern Firehouse in London over the weekend, alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The actor opted for a casual yet stylish look for the outing, pairing a black button-down cardigan with chinos, Nike trainers, and accessorizing with a gold chain and a red beanie hat.

Sabrina looked elegant in a black strapless top, wide-leg trousers, and an oversized tan hooded jacket, complemented by white trainers, a baseball cap, and an orange handbag.



Also spotted leaving the Marylebone venue on Sunday was Naomi Campbell adding to the evening's star-studded ambiance.

She stepped out wearing black and white spotted wide-leg trousers paired with a lace cami top and a black blazer.

The supermodel had recently attended the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where she witnessed Novak Djokovic face off against reigning champion Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Elba enjoyed the women's semi-final day at Wimbledon alongside her step-daughter Isan Elba on Thursday afternoon, adding to the glamour of the prestigious tennis event.