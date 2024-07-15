Wiz Khalifa faces illegal drug possession charges in Romania

Wiz Khalifa faces illegal drug possession charges

Wiz Khalifa is facing illegal drug possession charges after he reportedly used marijuana during his performance at the Beach Please! Festival Saturday night.



According to Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT‘s statement in a press release Sunday, “The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of unlawful possession of drugs risk.”

“During a recital held during a music festival held in the resort of Costinești, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (on stage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.”

Even though the Grammy Nominee got released from custody afterwards, he was taken in by the authorities for questioning early Sunday, along with other people present at the scenes, Barron reported.

In a video making rounds on twitter, the “See You Again” rapper, 36, can be seen being led out from the festival grounds accompanied by a group of Romanian police officers.

According to Romanian law, possession of marijuana is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Khalifa, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, responded to the incident by taking to X, saying that he did not “mean any disrespect” to the country of Romania by “lighting up on stage.”

“They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time,” he added.