Common drops new album featuring romantic duet with Jennifer Hudson

The pair confirmed their relationship in a January episode of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Jennifer Hudson and Common may be notoriously private about their relationship, but their music speaks volumes.



On Friday, July 12, the rapper and actor, 52, dropped his new album The Auditorium Vol. 1, featuring Hudson, 43, on the track A GOD (There Is).

In the song, Common raps, “Champion lover that could come with a ring/ That got a ring to it, you and I theme to it.”

Reflecting on the collaboration with Hudson, Common told People Magazine in a recent interview that the lyrics reflect his feelings for Hudson.

“I am in a great partnership, and, man, [Jennifer] is somebody I do really care about and do love and am growing with,” he said.

He further elaborated on the theme of the song, adding, “The potential of a ‘champion lover’ means, ‘Yo, you are the one.’ I am feeling that. It’s a lot of potential there is what I’ll say.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Common also praised the powerhouse songstress’ vocal talents.



“I loved it, because when I played it to musician friends, they were like, ‘Who is that singing?’” he shared.

“I’m like, ‘That’s Jennifer!’ It doesn’t sound like things you’ve heard from her before. I love that we were able to utilise her gifts in a new space. She brought it, man.”

The pair — who had been close friends for over a decade — confirmed their relationship when Common made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January 2024.