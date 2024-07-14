Ricki Lake, Pauly Shore remember Richard Simmons after fitness guru's death

Richard Simmons was reported dead on Saturday, July 13

Ricki Lake and Pauly Shore poured in their tributes for Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru, who passed away just a day after celebrating his 76th birthday.

The news of his death was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Tom Estey, to People on Saturday, July 13.

Following the announcement of his passing, numerous celebrities and fans shared their heartfelt tributes to Simmons on social media.

Lake, 55, expressed her sorrow in a post on X, formerly Twitter, with a throwback picture.

"My heart is broken with the loss of this super special human," the American television host and actress penned in the caption of the photo of herself, posing with , Simmons, and Maria Menounos. "May he RIP. #richardsimmons I loved him so so much."

Shore, 56, also mourned Simmons' death with a heartfelt message on social media.

"I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed," he wrote, sharing a photograph of the fitness icon.

"I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me"" the comedian and actor referred to his late parents, adding, "You’re one of a kind, Richard."

He praised Simmons' larger-than-life personality, saying, "An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend."