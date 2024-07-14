Imran, Bushra sent on 8-day physical remand in Toshakhana reference

PTI founder Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Sunday approved an eight-day physical remand each of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in a new Toshakhana reference.

The development comes just a day after the couple received a much-needed relief after a court acquitted them in the iddat case — also known as the un-Islamic nikah case — but it was short-lived as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the couple in a new Toshakhana reference.



More to follow...

