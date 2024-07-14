 
Sunday July 14, 2024
National

Imran, Bushra sent on 8-day physical remand in Toshakhana reference

NAB arrested them in a new Toshakhana reference following the couple's acquittal in iddat case

By Shabbir Dar
July 14, 2024
PTI founder Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP
RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Sunday approved an eight-day physical remand each of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in a new Toshakhana reference. 

The development comes just a day after the couple received a much-needed relief after a court acquitted them in the iddat case — also known as the un-Islamic nikah case — but it was short-lived as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the couple in a new Toshakhana reference.

More to follow...