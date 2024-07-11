Rita Ora feels 'good' to play bad in ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’

Rita Ora's new movie Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to premiere on July 12

Rita Ora challenged herself by taking a villainous role, and now she is loving it.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the For You songstress shared how much she enjoyed playing the tyrannical Queen of Hearts in Descendants: The Rise of Red.

"The villain is a very good role — I'm actually really enjoying playing it," the 33-year-old British singer-songwriter and TV actress said. "I love the spiciness of it and the fashion, and being able to immerse myself into something else is just such an amazing challenge."

After months of research and exhausting costume fittings, Ora enjoyed playing the baddie so much that from now on, she only wants to take the dark roles.

"I always try to challenge myself in my career, and with film, I definitely want to pick roles that feel like it's something that people may not see me in usually, and playing a villain wasn't in the cards, but now it is," she explained, adding, "And now I just want to keep playing villains. I love it."

Additionally, the fourth instalment of the Descendants franchise is set to premiere on Friday, July 12.