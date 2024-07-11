Prince Harry takes big risk to change public perception

Prince Harry' makes a 'bigger plan' for the Sussex brand

Prince Harry has reportedly made a difficult decision to change public perception about him and his wife Meghan Markle.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed the Duke's decision to collect an ESPY award is part of a bigger plan for the Sussex brand.

Speaking on her show, Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, she claimed: "The reality is this is all part of a bigger plan and that plan is to change public perception. This is huge for the Sussex brand and they’re trying to tell people that they should like Harry and Meghan because they’re martyrs, that’s basically what the strategy is."

The expert has also explained the Duke's possible reaction to the award, saying he may give a speech at the ceremony. She hoped "that he says this is not an award for me" but one "for the Invictus Games".

She added that she doubted he would "acknowledge the family, the royal foundation and the grey suits that actually navigated truly creating the Invictus Games for Prince Harry" claiming the prince "has little to no actual skills".

King Charles younger son is collecting the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an accolade created in memory of NFL player Pat Tillman who joined the US military following 9/11 and later died in Afghanistan in 2004.



Harry's nomination for the award has triggered a wave of criticism not just from royal commentators but also from Pat Tillman’s family who have expressed their displeasure at the decision.