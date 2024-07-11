Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2’ no more on horizon

Kevin Costner's 'Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2' will not premiere on July 16

Kevin Costner's Western drama Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 2 will not be released on the scheduled date.

The Horizon: American Saga—Chapter 1 sequel has been pulled from its theatrical release after the first part failed to capture an audience despite its $1 million price tag.

The decision to postpone the theatrical release was carried out after Costner's Territory Pictures had an extensive discussion with distribution partner New Line Cinema to halt their ambitious release plan for the time being and allow the audience to grow and comprehend the first chapter.

"Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first instalment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max," a New Line spokesperson said.

Territory Pictures, in a separate statement, shed light on Costner’s passion for the film and expressed gratitude for the theatre owners and moviegoers.

"The support that we have received from film fans and the theatre owners as they experience the first chapter of this saga only reinforces our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride," they added.

As part of the new move, Chapter one will debut in the home on Premium VOD on July 16 and will still be available to watch in theaters. The release date for the second part is not decided yet.