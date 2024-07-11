Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans leak: Prince William, Kate Middleton invited?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already talking marriage and kids only a year into their whirlwind romance.

The loved-up couple has reportedly confided in to their inner circle with their wedding plans, which include inviting a bunch of A-list stars, including a sprinkle of royalty, making it a extravagant affair.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source divulged Taylor and Travis’ hush hush plans that have been the topic of discussion between them since months.

“They’re very coy on the subject and quick to deny any specifics which is fair enough since they haven’t come up with any yet, but they love to talk in general terms. It’s something they’ve been doing for a while and the secret is now leaking out,” the source revealed.

“People in the know are saying the common bet is that they’ll be engaged within six months. They want it to be a non-pressured, spontaneous moment when it does happen.

The insider explained the high profile pair “already consider themselves unofficially engaged,” as “they’re both clear they’ve found their person and they love to talk about the future, kids when the time is right and the wedding when it happens.”

“The big discussion when it comes to the wedding is whether they want it to be this massive A-list affair or if they’d be better off keeping it intimate and more down to earth,” they continued. “They both have so many friends and they do love the spotlight so it’s likely they’ll end up going really big with it.

“Regardless of what they choose there will be a whole lot of big names there, her entire squad, all his NFL buddies, and Prince William and Princess Kate will no doubt make the list too.

“Of course, the first order of business is a proposal and that’s predicted to happen in the very near future,” the source added.