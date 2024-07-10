Taylor Swift shares her 'favourite track' at 113th show of Eras Tour

Amidst the recent Eras Tour concert in Zurich, Taylor Swift not only showed her love for her fan, but she also shared her list of favourite songs.



Tuesday was the singer's first-ever performance in Switzerland in her 18-year career as she celebrated the 113th show of her incredible tour by taking the stage at the Letzigrund Stadium.

"You're still dancing like crazy," the Blank Space crooner said to her audience during her Lover part of her set, earning her immediate bonus points right off the gate. This was the singer's first of two nights of performances despite the intense heat.

The singer-songwriter informed the audience that this was her 113th concert as she moved forward to begin her acoustic set, which consists of medleys of her songs that are performed differently at each show.

“This is actually our 113th show of the Eras tour, and that’s my favourite number, which I never mention,” Swift joked, referencing the fact her favourite as well as lucky number has always been 13.

She continued, “I just thought since it was my favourite number, I’d do some of my favourite songs for the acoustic section.”