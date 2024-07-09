Zara Tindall takes on key royal role to ease King Charles tensions

Zara Tindall has been offering a helping hand to King Charles by providing support for her injured mother and the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne, to get back to royal duties.

For the unversed, the Princess Royal is currently recovering from her head injuries after a horrific incident which took at Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday, June 23.

Notably, Princess Anne's absence from important royal engagements has been raising concerns about King Charles's slimmed-down monarchy plan.

Apart from Anne, Kate Middleton has been currently undergoing preventative cancer treatment which has deeply affected her royal duties.

Amid the growing tensions of Monarch, King's niece has been playing an active role in easing his worries by "helping her mother recover from the accident."

As reported by The Express, the source shared, "Anne is receiving home rehabilitation. Tim and Zara are helping coordinate the medical visits and make sure she has everything she needs."

"The Tindalls live a stone’s throw away [on the Gatcombe Park estate], so Zara is always on hand to pop over to make sure Anne has everything she needs," an insider stated.