Kate Middleton faces another setback as royal family changes sides

Princess Kate is reportedly going to miss one of her favourite events of the year, Wimbledon, which is a big setback for her.



As per People Magazine, the Princess of Wales has been replaced by Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester to attend the tennis tournament.

Reports suggest that the Duchess of Gloucester, who is the Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association, may present the trophies to the winners at Wimbledon's finals.

Now, Murad Mureli, a YouTuber who regularly shared updates about the royal family, claimed that the Palace's decision showed that Kate's health is not in a 'great position.'

The royal expert said, "It does not look like she is even herself experiencing any speedy recovery."

For the unversed, the mother-of-three has been currently undergoing cancer treatment following her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.



Notably, these comments came after it was reported by Murad that Queen Camilla has been planning to invite Prince William's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury to the royal fold amid Kate Middleton's absence.