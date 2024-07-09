Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley address pregnancy rumours

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are thrilled to be expecting their first child together.



The 34-year-old actress, known for her role in the Barbie film, is pregnant, according to multiple sources who shared the news with People magazine on Sunday, July 7.

An insider revealed that the couple has been eager to start a family, saying, "They've wanted to start a family for quite some time." The source added that Robbie and Ackerley are "happy" about the pregnancy news.

“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the source told the outlet.

“They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” added the source.

Earlier, another source disclosed that "no one suspected that she was pregnant" while the Suicide Squad star filmed her latest project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Robbie "was super professional and focused while filming," said the source, adding, "She had long days, but it didn't seem like a big deal to her."

"[Margot] looked amazing and seemed very happy," the source noted. "She got along with Colin [Farrell], and they had fun filming."

The couple, who is expecting their first child together, met in 2013 on the sets of World War II drama Suite franchise and started dating.

In December of 2016 the pair tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Australia. The two decided to keep the news of engagement secret until wedding.