Bhad Bhabie exposes alleged abuse: Shocking images of ex released

Bhad Bhabie's breaks silence on custody battle.

Bhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Bregoli, has sparked outcry after posting disturbing footage alleging domestic abuse by her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn.

The 21-year-old rapper, famous for her Cash Me Outside catchphrase, shared a since-deleted video and photos on Instagram, documenting a physical altercation between them.

The footage, captured from surveillance cameras, depicts Bhad Bhabie being repeatedly struck by a man identified as Le Vaughn.

Alongside the video, she posted graphic images showing severe bruising around her eye and deep scratches on her skin.

The incident comes after their relationship, which began in 2021, ended abruptly in May 2024, just two months following the birth of their daughter, Kali Love.

Following her shocking revelation of alleged domestic abuse, Danielle took to her Instagram stories to clarify her relationship status with him.

The 21-year-old rapper disclosed that they had been estranged since May, highlighting a recent post where she expressed concern about her ex attempting to take custody of their daughter.

In another poignant post, Bhad addressed the situation with her child, vehemently asserting her stance against any potential custody threats.

She wrote, "This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy."

Interestingly, just a week prior to these developments, the rapper had shared a tattoo tribute on her social media.

The tattoo, boldly inked in red on her left collarbone, bears Le Vaughn's name.