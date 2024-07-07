Joe Jonas skips over Sophie Turner reference during Jonas Brothers concert

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a bitter split after four years of marriage

Joe Jonas sidestepped a lyric referencing his estranged wife Sophie Turner during a Jonas Brothers concert at the Festival d’été de Québec on Saturday night.

Performing alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin, the DNCE frontman, 34, avoided singing a particular line from their hit song Cool, which alludes to Turner’s role in Game of Thrones.

Instead of the usual “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin’ there, winnin’ like it’s Game of Thrones,” Joe turned away from the microphone, leaving the audience to fill in the blank, according to a concertgoer who spoke to Page Six.

Joe's decision to bypass the reference to Turner — who rose to fame as Sansa Stark on the HBO series — comes nearly a year after he filed for divorce from the actress.

Since their split, which involved a bitter custody battle that has yet to be settled, the 28-year-old actress has moved on with English aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson, whom she began dating in October 2023.

Joe has also been linked to new romantic interests, including model Stormi Bree and actress Laila Abdallah.