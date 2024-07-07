Nicole Scherzinger to lock horns with Simon Cowell for talent show battle

Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell will be on the lookout for a new talent with their respective shows

Nicole Scherzinger is set to challenge Simon Cowell in a Netflix talent show war as the two are gearing up for a pop star search with their respective shows in the coming months.

Nicole, who is slated to become a judge on Building The Band, will be responsible for evaluating the performances of around 50 contestants, who will be battling for a spot in a new band.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, July 7, a source explained: "Nicole is a huge coup for Netflix as she has been on so many talent shows in the UK and the US in the past, so is synonymous with the genre. It shows how serious bosses at the streamer are about competing with the major channels."



The insider continued: "Nicole is the whole package. With her experience in the industry, she also brings personality, warmth and glamour. She's perfect. Casting AJ is a shrewd move as he has a massive fanbase and is really quirky on screen."

Meanwhile, Simon is also entering the fray with his new project, The Midas Touch, which will seek opportunities to find a sensation like One Direction, who auditioned in the 2010 X Factor and gained international fame.