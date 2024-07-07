Blake Lively roasts Ryan Reynolds over water gun antics

Blake Lively playfully poked fun at her husband Ryan Reynolds' work ethic on social media, joking about his recent antics with Hugh Jackman at the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea.



Lively, 36, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of Reynolds, 47, wielding a yellow water gun and spraying the audience, captioning it, "When he tells you he's going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break."

She also posted a GIF that read, "You are in serious trouble," and humorously suggested that Reynolds and Jackman's new film should be titled "Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story" instead.

The pair's most recent stop on their press tour in Asia to promote their new film was the 2024 Waterbomb Festival. On July 3, they had already been to Shanghai, and Reynolds had posted several pictures from the trip to Instagram.

The photos showed the stars touring the area and attending a screening with Shawn Levy, the film's director. Reynolds thanked the Shanghai fans for hosting them in his caption.

"As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth," he wrote in his caption.

"I’ve been lucky to visit China five times — and as of today, the beautiful sights and sounds of Shanghai for a third time. Thank you from the heart of our bottom."

Jackman, 55, and Reynolds have remained close pals since their first collaboration on 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, featuring Reynolds' first major motion picture role as Deadpool.