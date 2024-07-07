Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Amsterdam sees surprise guests

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany, and Travis Kelce rock at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, along with Taylor Swift's lover Travis Kelce, reconnected in Amsterdam on Saturday night to attend her latest Eras Tour concert.

The Mahomes family extended their European travels, journeying from London earlier that day to join Kelce, who has been accompanying his pop superstar girlfriend throughout her tour across the continent this summer.

At the Johan Cruyff Arena, the trio enjoyed Swift's sold-out performance from hospitality seating, where fans captured moments of the Mahomes singing along to the singer's chart-topping hits, with Kelce enthusiastically joining in from behind them.



During their European getaway, high school sweethearts shared a tender moment at Taylor's Eras Tour in Amsterdam, with Brittany resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

Before heading to the concert, Brittany also shared a lively boomerang with a friend, brimming with excitement.

At the show, Patrick was caught on camera singing along to Swift's hit 22, capturing their long-awaited cameo at the event.

The family has been on a whirlwind tour across Europe with their young children, Sterling and Bronze, visiting Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and most recently, London.

They were spotted enjoying the center court action at Wimbledon just the day before, witnessing Carlos Alcaraz take on Frances Tiafoe.

Travis Kelce, Patrick's teammate from the Kansas City Chiefs, had also been in London following Swift's massive Wembley Stadium performance last month.

The opportunity brought Kelce and Mahomes together, possibly for a Fourth of July celebration on the golf course, while Brittany explored the city with baby Bronze.