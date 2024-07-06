Hailey Bieber glows in new baby bump photo during 'joyful' pregnancy journey

Hailey Bieber recently shared a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump as she gears up for motherhood.
The model and business mogul took to her Instagram to share her glowing baby bump with her 52.7 million followers.
The Rhode Beauty founder, who is more than excited to share the precious moments with her fans, has actively documented her pregnancy era since announcing the news in May.
In the selfie that she posted on the social media giant, Hailey was spotted flashing a beaming smile as she sported a casual red shirt with blue dungarees.
Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, a source said: "Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy."
In addition, the insider also revealed the nursery for the couple’s first baby is “nearly finished.”
Opening up about the couple’s relationship, the source revealed that the two are “stronger than ever” after a couple of ups and downs.
Previously, Bieber shared a carousel of photos featuring her brand.
In the photos, the model could be seen sporting a long deer-themed coat as she posed for a mirror selfie.
She wrote in the caption: “rh[heart]de pocket sized pop up in NYC. ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! love you so much! @rhode".
