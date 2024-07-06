Queen Mary of Denmark hit by bike in shocking incident, royal family confirms

Queen Mary of Denmark suffered an unfortunate incident during her visit to Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, earlier this week.



In a clip obtained by Danish news agency Ekstra Bladet, the wife of King Fredrick could be seen surrounded by a deluge of people when a scooter suddenly collides into her.

The Royal House’s communications department confirmed the clash to the outlet, reassuring that no one was injured.

As observed in the video, the royal was pushed forward by the collision, losing her balance for a moment before instantly recoiling to maintain her composure.

The crowd gasped in amazement at the split-second event, while the Queen appeared to be shaken by the incident.

A PET guard quickly intervened to instruct the scooter rider to move back.

"I do not know what happened," the unnamed scooter rider stated, as per the outlet.

The incident was followed by the official Naalakkersuisut dinner in Nuuk, where the King gave an emotional speech: “Can you lose your heart for a people and a country? Yes, I can confirm that. Greenland has a very special meaning for my family and for me. Therefore, Queen Mary and I are incredibly happy to be here.”



For the unversed, the Danish royal family, including Mary, Fredrik, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent have been on an official visit to Greenland since June 29.