Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle hurt with his decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be on different pages regarding the peace with the royal family, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have different approaches when it comes to mend fences with the royal family as Harry wants to move on from the royal dram while Meghan is not interested in taking the first step to heal the rift.

The Duke's restlessness to ease tension with the royals seemingly hurts the Duchess as, according to a source, she expects an apology.



Meghan and Harry - who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US - are stuck in a "disagreement" over how to move on from their ongoing rift with the royal family, an insider has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embroiled in a deep rift with the royals ever since they said goodbye to the UK, with both sides showing "no sign of a reconciliation".

Prince Archie and Lilibets' parents may have their own "differences" regarding taking first step to end feud, with Harry being less focused on an apology than Meghan, and rather wanting to move on.



"Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that," a source told Express UK.

"It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time," they added.



There are also speculations that King Charles also wants to spend time with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, but it seems impossible until Charles visits the US as Harry and Meghan feel unsafe in the UK without police protection.