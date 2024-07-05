Lauren Sorrentino admires Mike Sorrentino on TV star's 42nd birthday

Lauren Sorrentino celebrates husband Mike Sorrentino's birthday on 4th July

Lauren Sorrentino did not hold back her love and admiration for her husband, Mike Sorrentino, on his 42nd birthday.



On Thursday, July 4, Lauren took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute alongside a carousel of photos.

"Happy Birthday to the best husband, father and man I know!" she penned, expressing her affection for the Jersey Shore alum.

"We are so blessed to have you as ours. I love you! [heart, birthday cake, and sparkle emojis]," she added.



The carousel of photos highlighted various moments from their relationship. The cover photo featured a throwback snapshot of the couple from the early days of their relationship.

Another image showcased the loving couple with their children. They welcomed now two-and-a-half-year-old son Romeo Reign in 2021, followed by the arrival of now 18-month-old daughter Mia Bella and four-month-old daughter Luna Lucia.



Among the montage were several other family photos, followed by a video in the last slide showcasing their son , feeding cake and ice cream to his dad before indulging himself.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018, shortly before the TV star began his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.